BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! The showers and gloomy weather we saw to start the week have now come and gone, and now high pressure will take control of our weather. For our Wednesday, we will look at primarily sunny skies overhead; temperatures are still slightly cooler than usual, with most in the mid to upper 60s for daytime highs. Some in the Champlain Valley could climb into the lower 70s.

As we close out the rest of the work, we’ll keep the sunshine but tack on an extra degree or two each day. Thursday will feature daytime highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for most. Friday, most should be back in the 70s for daytime highs, which is right around average for this time of year.

Our pleasant and quiet stretch of weather will continue for our first day of fall Saturday. There is a stray chance of a few showers Saturday night into Sunday, but most look to stay dry.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.