How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

1 killed, multiple people hurt as bus carrying children crashes on New York highway

At least one person was killed after a bus carrying children crashed and went down an...
At least one person was killed after a bus carrying children crashed and went down an embankment in New York on Thursday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAWAYANDA, N.Y. (AP) — A bus crashed on a New York highway and went down an embankment Thursday, killing one person and hurting multiple other people, police said.

State police said the wreck happened on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda, about 45 miles northwest of New York City.

Video taken from news helicopters showed the bus lying on its side in trees and shrubs several yards off the road.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus told WNBC-TV that there were around 45 people on the bus, mostly children. He said at least 5 people were badly hurt. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site
A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Thomas Hynes
Shot fired after confrontation between Tunbridge neighbors, police say
A barn in Irasburg was destroyed by fire Tuesday.
Irasburg barn destroyed by fire

Latest News

A group of asylum-seekers from Ecuador wait in a makeshift camp after crossing the nearby...
After a lull, asylum-seekers adapt to US immigration changes and again overwhelm border agents
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios resume negotiations for second day
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Biden says Norfolk Southern must be held accountable for Ohio derailment but won’t declare disaster
Five children were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a school bus...
Highgate school bus crash sends 5 children to hospital
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Federal judge sets May trial date for 5 former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols beating