How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

2 young children die after Amish buggy struck by pickup truck in Northern New York

Police say a pickup truck struck the back of an Amish buggy in northern New York, killing two...
Police say a pickup truck struck the back of an Amish buggy in northern New York, killing two children who were 1 and 3 years old and injuring four others.(WWNY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (AP) — A pickup truck struck the back of an Amish buggy in northern New York, killing two children who were 1 and 3 years old and injuring four others, police said Thursday.

A pickup truck driven by Charlene Kring, 26, crashed into a buggy heading in the same direction at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on a county route in Alexandria, near the Canadian border, according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

An officer who arrived at the scene found four children and two adults in the buggy needing “serious medical attention.” Efforts at the scene to save the life of the 1-year-old child were unsuccessful and the 3-year-old child later died at a hospital, according to the release.

The other four people aboard the buggy were sent to area hospitals. Kring was not injured, police said.

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of the victims or other information about the crash.

The investigation was continuing.

Related Story:

Pickup truck and Amish buggy collide, serious injuries reported

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site
A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Thomas Hynes
Shot fired after confrontation between Tunbridge neighbors, police say
A barn in Irasburg was destroyed by fire Tuesday.
Irasburg barn destroyed by fire

Latest News

File photo
Hochul signs law expanding absentee voting
Four children were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a school bus...
Highgate school bus crash sends 4 children to hospital
Police are asking Brattleboro residents with home surveillance systems to check their video for...
Police ask public to check security cameras for car connected to Vt. murder
A warning before you head to your vaccine appointment-- there have been some recent issues with...
Some having issues with insurance paying for COVID-19 vaccinations