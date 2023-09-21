3rd-prize-winning Powerball ticket sold in the North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Plattsburgh for Wednesday’s drawing, you should check your numbers!

The New York Lottery says a third-prize-winning ticket was sold at the International Currency Exchange on Smithfield Boulevard.

It’s not the jackpot, but the ticket is still worth $50,000.

The winning numbers for that Sept. 20 drawing were 16-27-59-62-63 and the Powerball was 23.

A second winning ticket for the third prize was sold in Newburgh, New York.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.