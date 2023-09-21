3rd-prize-winning Powerball ticket sold in the North Country
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Plattsburgh for Wednesday’s drawing, you should check your numbers!
The New York Lottery says a third-prize-winning ticket was sold at the International Currency Exchange on Smithfield Boulevard.
It’s not the jackpot, but the ticket is still worth $50,000.
The winning numbers for that Sept. 20 drawing were 16-27-59-62-63 and the Powerball was 23.
A second winning ticket for the third prize was sold in Newburgh, New York.
