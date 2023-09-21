How to help
Arson suspected in Norwich house fire

A home on on Hemlock Road in Norwich burned to the ground Monday morning.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - An arson investigation is underway in the town of Norwich after an unoccupied home burned to the ground.

The Vermont State Police Arson Unit is leading the investigation into the suspicious fire. Local first responders say the home is a total loss and that they were significantly hampered in getting to the scene.

“You know, I knew that the structure fire was on Hemlock Road,” said Norwich Fire Chief Alex Northern. He says when he arrived early Monday morning, the home was already fully involved. Now, very little remains.

Northern says getting water on the structure was a challenge. “We did not have ready access to the address,” he said. The road has been closed since July flooding and Jersey barriers blocking the way had to be moved. “We used the UTV to shuttle our equipment back and forth for extinguishment purposes because we could not risk the weight of a fire engine or one of the tanks on the road itself due to the risk of collapse.”

There are four homes on the dead-end road including the one that burned. None of them have been occupied since the town condemned the road with guidance from engineers and FEMA. “They indicated that we had what’s being called a toe-cut failure along that embankment that was created by high river waters during the floods,” said Norwich Interim Town Manager Brennan Duffy. He says they are now working to assess the needed repairs to the road. “We’re going to try to come up with the solution of how to mitigate the slope failure that we are seeing and then we will move on to a second phase or estimate what the actual construction work will cost.”

Investigators say along with the fact that the house was unoccupied, evidence at the scene led them to suspect arson. Northern says his team, along with mutual aid from five other departments, did the best they could considering the circumstances. “No emergency is the same so we have to have a mindset of kind of adapt and overcome and that is what we did,” he said.

Investigators are releasing few details about the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call the state’s arson tip line.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

