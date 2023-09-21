How to help
Burlington police searching for missing man with dementia

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Burlington are asking the public for help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Investigators say Eric Wunderlich, 59, of Bakersfield, was last seen Thursday morning leaving the UVM Medical Center on Colchester Avenue headed toward Winooski.

He’s described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, with a thin build, blue eyes and mostly white hair. He does not currently have the beard seen in the picture.

Eric Wunderlich
Eric Wunderlich(Courtesy: Burlington Police)

They also shared a picture of what he was last seen wearing: jeans and a long-sleeved shirt, and he may still have on a hospital bracelet.

Eric Wunderlich
Eric Wunderlich(Courtesy: Burlington Police)

Police say a search effort is ongoing.

Anyone who sees Wunderlich is asked to call the Burlington police at 802-658-2704.

