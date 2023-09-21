Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program to increase funds for recipients

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters awarded Business Emergency Gap assistance program, or BEGAP grants, could be getting more money.

The state announced changes to how BEGAP is calculated. BEGAP now covers 10% more of uncovered damages for a total of 30%, and the new formula removes the cap of $20,000.

Recipients will automatically get the increased payments.

