Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program to increase funds for recipients

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters awarded Business Emergency Gap assistance program, or BEGAP grants, could be getting more money.

The state announced changes to how BEGAP is calculated. BEGAP now covers 10% more of uncovered damages for a total of 30%, and the new formula removes the cap of $20,000.

Recipients will automatically get the increased payments.

