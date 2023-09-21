Checking in on Lincoln School District’s first year

LINCOLN, Vt. (WCAX) - Faculty and staff at the Lincoln School District are working their way through their first year as an independent district.

The community voted to separate from the Mount Abraham Unified School District last year after concerns that the school would close. It’s believed they’re the smallest standalone school district in the state.

Parents and staff say they believe the decision is paying off. Some parents, like Liza Cochran, have wanted their kids to go here for years.

“To have our daughter be a part of the school and the school community has been amazing,” said Cochran.

Others, like Jason Moreau, moved to Lincoln specifically for the school and says he’s glad he did.

“It’s kind of interesting to see, we were going to leave the district, and then we were a little nervous. Should we be doing this? Is this the right plan? But the school’s here and we’re really excited about it. What we thought the school was going to be, actually happened, and we’re getting to experience it now,” said Moreau.

School leaders say starting their own district is like launching a small business. To put the experience in four words, principal Torey Riley says it’s been “exhilarating, tumultuous, and challenging and rewarding.”

The board says while they got the green light to separate, they weren’t given the resources to do so. They turned to the community, who raised over $200,000.

“The technology, all of the financial modeling, even our Interim Superintendent had to be hired before July 1st. So we couldn’t have done it without that,” said Jennifer Oldham of the Lincoln School Board.

They retained nearly all the staff in the community school, and enrollment did not significantly waver amid the transition.

They are staffed with bus drivers, but consolidated from three to two routes to save money.

As for where students attend middle and high school;

“77% of the middle school and high schoolers chose to go to Mount Abe, which we expected, would be a vast majority. There are a few that have gone to CVU or Middlebury and a couple of other places. But overall, we still have a bus that takes kids to Mount Abe. We still feel part of that community,” said Oldham.

Despite their size, the board says they’re poised to provide resources to LCS students, like running an afterschool program. Older students participate in programming and sports at their middle and high schools.

Leaders say students and families don’t necessarily notice a day-to-day difference, yet many we spoke with say being at the school isn’t something they take for granted.

“It was a long process but something we were really supportive of from the start,” said Cochran.

“It’s not just about these kids, it’s about all of us,” said parent Deborah Lubra.

Although the board knows the work is far from finished.

“Keeping the community engaged and remind them that, you know, this just isn’t run by someone else, somewhere else. This is ours, and that’s going to be the key to sustainability,” said Oldham.

