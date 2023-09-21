How to help
Fall celebrations kick off at Vermont State Historic Sites

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall fun starts this weekend at several Vermont State Historic Sites.

This weekend is the annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship at Chimney Point in Addison. That starts on Friday and continues on Saturday.

Sunday, they have a workshop on making traditional honey hives.

And just in time for foliage season, the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site at Plymouth Notch is hosting a Fall Festival on Oct. 7.

“That’s when really foliage just typically peaks. I mean, you can see throughout the whole site all the beautiful trees. It’s really cool. I would recommend that one for sure. If you’re trying to come up just for fall foliage specifically,” said Victoria Sample, the Vermont State Historic Sites chief.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Victoria Sample.

Also this fall at Mount Independence in Orwell, there’s a Hike into History on Oct. 15 and a Muster on the Mount on Oct. 21.

The historic sites close sometime during October.

