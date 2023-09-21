Franklin County sheriff fights to get assault case against him dismissed

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The man who was kicked while in custody at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office took the stand on Thursday. It comes as Sheriff John Grismore is asking for the judge to drop the assault charge against him. The decision on whether to dismiss the case or move toward a trial now rests in the hands of the judge.

It all stems from the incident on Aug. 7, 2022, when Jeremy Burrows was taken into custody at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The video of the incident was played in court on Thursday. During the video, then-Capt. John Grismore, who was off duty at the time, can be seen walking into the holding room where he kicks Burrows in the groin to get him to sit back down.

The defense called Burrows to testify as their witness. Most of the questioning from Grismore’s attorney, Robert Kaplan, centered around what Burrows remembers from that day. When asked whether he remembered threatening officers, Burrows said no.

“I don’t believe I was threatening them at all. I believe that they had two of them under control, so I believe Grismore had no reason even if he’s off duty or on duty to put his hands on me when they had two there,” Burrows said.

The defense claimed Burrows was also spitting at officers.

Grand Isle County Prosecutor Doug DiSabito argued Grismore’s conduct deviates from the professional standard of law enforcement.

“To actually cause bodily injury by doing that was not only a gross deviation, but I say outrageous,” DiSabito said.

After the hearing, Grismore, alongside his lawyer, said the state had not presented any evidence to suggest that and argued Grismore’s actions were not reckless.

“We feel that Sheriff Grismore should not continue to face the burden of defending himself for what-- from our point of view-- was plainly an appropriate act by a law enforcement officer dealing with a difficult and proven dangerous detainee,” Kaplan said.

While Grismore pushes to have the case dismissed, State’s Attorney DiSabito said that shouldn’t happen, stating all offenders should be held accountable while seeking justice for victims.

“They all deserve to be treated with dignity and respect... and they also deserve justice,” DiSabito said.

Sheriff Grismore said should a judge deny the motion to dismiss, he will continue to fight it.

“It’s been one of the most publicized simple assault cases that the state has ever seen,” Grismore said. “So, what we really wanted to do was establish a foundation for what we believe to be the next steps.”

The next steps will depend on what Vermont Superior Court Judge Samuel Hoar decides to do. If the judge chooses not to dismiss the case, both sides will prepare to go to trial. It’s unclear when that decision will be made.

