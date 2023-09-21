Green Mountain Union School continues mascot discussion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Union School’s mascot is back up for discussion.

Some community members feel the chieftain mascot violates Act 152, which directs schools to remove mascots, nicknames and logos that are discriminatory.

The school district previously removed the Native American headdress logo, but in May, the school board decided to keep the chieftain name. That prompted some school board members to resign.

In June, three community members filed complaints against the board’s decision, triggering an appeal to the Agency of Education. A date for the hearing has not been set yet.

Tonight’s board meeting agenda says there will be an update, discussion, and action on the mascot appeal process.

