Highgate school bus crash sends 4 children to hospital

Four children were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a school bus...
Four children were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a school bus and a car. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Four children were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a school bus and a car.

It happened in Highgate.

Emergency crews said the four kids had minor injuries but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

There were 15 students on board the bus.

We are still gathering details about the cause of the crash.

