Highgate school bus crash sends 4 children to hospital

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Four children were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a school bus and a car.

It happened in Highgate.

Emergency crews said the four kids had minor injuries but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

There were 15 students on board the bus.

We are still gathering details about the cause of the crash.

