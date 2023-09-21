How to help
Hochul signs law expanding absentee voting

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - It’s still a year before the presidential election but new voting laws are already on their way in the Empire State.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package yesterday to expand and protect voting rights for New York staters. Part of the legislation allows absentee ballots to be counted if they are taped closed -- provided there are no signs of tampering. Another component of the legislation expands absentee voting in the state by creating a system for early voting by mail.

“Today we’re gonna write the wrongs of the past and say, it’s finally time that people can vote by mail. We saw it work during the pandemic. We can do this. And we know that everyday people are so busy,” Hochul said.

Hochul also created what she called a “golden day” on the first day of the early voting period when New Yorkers can register to vote and cast their ballot on the same day.

The law also designates April 2, 2024, for the New York presidential primary.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

