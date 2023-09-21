Judge dismisses charges against Vermont deputy involved in shooting

SARATOGA, NY. (WCAX) - A judge in New York has dismissed all charges against a Vermont deputy who was involved in a chaotic sidewalk brawl that ended when he was shot multiple times by police.

Judge James A. Murphy cites prosecutorial misconduct and inadequate instructions given to a grand jury in his decision Wednesday.

The incident took place in Saratoga Springs in November 2022. Vito Caselnova was indicted in March on charges including attempted murder and possessing a firearm in a “sensitive location.”

He pleaded not guilty. Murphy says that despite the dismissal of charges, the district attorney may present the case to a new grand jury.

