Judge dismisses charges against Vermont deputy involved in shooting

Vito Caselnova in court facing attempted murder charges in a November shootout in Saratoga Springs.
Vito Caselnova in court facing attempted murder charges in a November shootout in Saratoga Springs.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARATOGA, NY. (WCAX) - A judge in New York has dismissed all charges against a Vermont deputy who was involved in a chaotic sidewalk brawl that ended when he was shot multiple times by police.

Judge James A. Murphy cites prosecutorial misconduct and inadequate instructions given to a grand jury in his decision Wednesday.

The incident took place in Saratoga Springs in November 2022. Vito Caselnova was indicted in March on charges including attempted murder and possessing a firearm in a “sensitive location.”

He pleaded not guilty. Murphy says that despite the dismissal of charges, the district attorney may present the case to a new grand jury.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

