How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

More funding on the way to help Vermonter’s repair wells and septic systems

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A third round of funding is on its way to Vermonters whose well or septic system was damaged by floods.

Governor Phil Scott worked with the Agency of Natural Resources for $5 million in funding.

The money will go to low and moderate income Vermont homeowners to fix or replace failed water or septic systems.

Some eligibility requirements include that your on-site drinking or wastewater system was damaged, and your annual house hold income bust be below $80,800.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Thomas Hynes
Shot fired after confrontation between Tunbridge neighbors, police say
A barn in Irasburg was destroyed by fire Tuesday.
Irasburg barn destroyed by fire

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
A third round of funding is on its way to Vermonters whose well or septic system was damaged by...
More funding on the way to help Vermonter’s repair wells and septic systems
Faculty and staff at the Lincoln School District are working their way through their first year...
Checking in on Lincoln School District’s first year
FILE
Green Mountain Union School continues mascot discussion