More funding on the way to help Vermonter’s repair wells and septic systems

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A third round of funding is on its way to Vermonters whose well or septic system was damaged by floods.

Governor Phil Scott worked with the Agency of Natural Resources for $5 million in funding.

The money will go to low and moderate income Vermont homeowners to fix or replace failed water or septic systems.

Some eligibility requirements include that your on-site drinking or wastewater system was damaged, and your annual house hold income bust be below $80,800.

