New online system for reporting hunting harvest

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This fall, reporting your hunting harvest might be as easy as hopping online.

Vermont hunters will be able to report turkeys and some deer through the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website. Turkeys can always be reported through that website, and in person, too. Deer can only be reported online during the archery and muzzleloader seasons.

You must report deer in-person during youth and novice weekend and the regular season in November. You are required to report your harvest within 48 hours.

