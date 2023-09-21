Newsmaker Interview: Sen. Peter Welch

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch says a potential government shutdown could hit Vermonters negotiating with FEMA over flood damage particularly hard.

Time is running out to find a compromise to keep the federal government running and avoid a costly shutdown. Republican infighting between moderates and the hard right has paralyzed the House from passing a short-term funding bill, which is necessary to keep the government open beyond September 30th.

Darren Perron spoke with Senator Welch about his take on the GOP divide in the House and how the funding fight will impact flooded Vermonters.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.