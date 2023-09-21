N.H. diaper distribution gets $1.1 million in federal funds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Diaper dollars are on the way to the Granite State thanks to the New Hampshire delegation.

That cash is part of the Diaper Distribution Pilot Program through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

$1.1 million in federal funding will go to the Community Action Partnership of New Hampshire to provide New Hampshire parents with diapers and connect them to additional resources to support their families.

Senator Maggie Hassan pointed out the financial burden of purchasing diapers, a cost that some families struggle with.

