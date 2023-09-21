How to help
NH police searching for missing vulnerable adult

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing New Hampshire man.

Paul Stewart, 79, was last seen Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m. after he left his home in the town of Spofford, which is a village in Chesterfield.

Police say Stewart was last seen walking his two dogs in the woods near his home.

Paul Stewart
Paul Stewart(Courtesy: N.H. State Police)
Paul Stewart was last seen walking his dogs near his home in the town of Spofford.
Paul Stewart was last seen walking his dogs near his home in the town of Spofford.(Courtesy: N.H. State Police)

Investigators say Stewart has not had the medications he needs since then. He is considered a vulnerable adult.

Police say Paul Stewart is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue fleece, jeans and a gray baseball hat.

Anyone who sees Stewart is asked to notify the Chesterfield Police Department via the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office at 603-355-2000.

