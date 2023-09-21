Old North End resource center renovations complete

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Community Resource Center at Feeding Chittenden unveiled new renovations Thursday to better help people struggling in the region.

The daytime warming and resource center in the Old North End provides services to the homeless and can, on average, see 125 people per day, many of whom go for a hot meal.

The upgrades include expanding the space, upgrading heating and cooling systems, and adding more tables -- where up to 50 people can sit and enjoy food or access services.

“I think it’s important for everyone here to know the scale, the impact that this Community Resource Center’s having. There have been just -- in the past year to my understanding -- 2,300 individuals who have been served by the Community Resource Center, and that’s over 25,000 separate visits,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Development operates the center. Officials there hope they can raise enough money in the future to expand the space to a second floor to better serve those who need help.

