How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Old North End resource center renovations complete

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Community Resource Center at Feeding Chittenden unveiled new renovations Thursday to better help people struggling in the region.

The daytime warming and resource center in the Old North End provides services to the homeless and can, on average, see 125 people per day, many of whom go for a hot meal.

The upgrades include expanding the space, upgrading heating and cooling systems, and adding more tables -- where up to 50 people can sit and enjoy food or access services.

“I think it’s important for everyone here to know the scale, the impact that this Community Resource Center’s having. There have been just -- in the past year to my understanding -- 2,300 individuals who have been served by the Community Resource Center, and that’s over 25,000 separate visits,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Development operates the center. Officials there hope they can raise enough money in the future to expand the space to a second floor to better serve those who need help.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site
A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Thomas Hynes
Shot fired after confrontation between Tunbridge neighbors, police say
A barn in Irasburg was destroyed by fire Tuesday.
Irasburg barn destroyed by fire

Latest News

Burlington’s Community Resource Center at Feeding Chittenden unveiled new renovations Thursday...
Old North End resource center renovations complete
A home on on Hemlock Road in Norwich burned to the ground Monday morning.
Arson suspected in Norwich house fire
Fall fun starts this weekend at several Vermont State Historic Sites. - File photo
Fall celebrations kick off at Vermont State Historic Sites
Fall fun starts this weekend at several Vermont State Historic Sites.
Fall celebrations kick off at Vermont State Historic Sites
It’s been more than a year since Vermont students were forced to go online, but the effects of...
Teachers’ union says ongoing staff shortages impacting schools