How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Olive Garden is bringing back the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl next week

Olive Garden said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.
Olive Garden said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.(Olive Garden/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Olive Garden’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion is coming back this month.

The chain said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.

The deal includes all-you-can-eat pasta along with soup or salad and breadsticks starting at $13.99.

Guests can choose from angel hair, fettuccine, rigatoni, or spaghetti and topped with a choice of alfredo sauce, creamy mushroom sauce, five cheese marinara, traditional marinara, or traditional meat sauce.

You can also add never-ending toppings like meatballs, Italian sausage, or crispy chicken for an additional $4.99.

Olive Garden says there are 80 possible pasta combinations.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site
A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Thomas Hynes
Shot fired after confrontation between Tunbridge neighbors, police say
A barn in Irasburg was destroyed by fire Tuesday.
Irasburg barn destroyed by fire

Latest News

John Dimick
Super Senior: John Dimick
Burlington’s Community Resource Center at Feeding Chittenden unveiled expanded facilities...
Old North End resource center renovations complete
Five children were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a school bus...
Highgate school bus crash sends 5 children to hospital
FILE - Voters fill out their ballots at a polling site in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood,...
New York attorney general sends cease-and-desist letter to group accused of voter intimidation
The owner of a controversial Halloween display of a beheaded Jesus prop has responded to mixed...
Halloween display featuring devil and beheaded Jesus sparks controversy