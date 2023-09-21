How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police ask public to check security cameras for car connected to Vt. murder

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking Brattleboro residents with home surveillance systems to check their video for a car connected to a murder case.

Investigators say Timothy Barbour, 59, of Brattleboro, was beaten to death with a baseball bat near the Harris Hill Ski Jump. His body was found on Aug. 2.

Matthew Dulmaine, 25, of Brattleboro, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Now, Brattleboro police are asking residents with security cameras to check their video between July 22 and Aug. 3 for a car they say was involved in the homicide.

Investigators say the white Subaru has duct tape on the rear driver’s side window. The car has a roof rack and a rear spoiler over the back window, and the fog light covers are missing.

Anyone who finds video of the car is asked to call Brattleboro Police Det. Sgt. Greg Eaton at 802-257-7950.

Police are asking Brattleboro residents with home surveillance systems to check their video for...
Police are asking Brattleboro residents with home surveillance systems to check their video for a car connected to a murder case.(Courtesy: Brattleboro Police)
Police are asking Brattleboro residents with home surveillance systems to check their video for...
Police are asking Brattleboro residents with home surveillance systems to check their video for a car connected to a murder case.(Courtesy: Brattleboro Police)

Related Stories:

Police arrest suspect in Brattleboro baseball bat beating murder

Police say Brattleboro death was a homicide, ID victim

Brattleboro Police investigate suspicious death

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site
A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Thomas Hynes
Shot fired after confrontation between Tunbridge neighbors, police say
A barn in Irasburg was destroyed by fire Tuesday.
Irasburg barn destroyed by fire

Latest News

A warning before you head to your vaccine appointment-- there have been some recent issues with...
Some having issues with insurance paying for COVID-19 vaccinations
Three town leaders in Isle La Motte recently resigned.
3 town leaders in Isle La Motte resign
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
A third round of funding is on the way for Vermonters whose wells or septic systems were...
More funding on the way to help Vermonters repair wells, septic systems