How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Super Senior: John Dimick

John Dimick
John Dimick(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILDHALL, Vt. (WCAX) - John Dimick spends much of his time in his basement painting watercolors of scenes in Vermont and beyond.

“Sometimes, before I go to bed, I’ll throw a few strokes down,” Dimick said. “I get on a theme and I’ll spend a lot of time every day down here.”

His passion for painting started when he retired from teaching a dozen years ago. “I’ve gotten much, much more detailed as I’ve gone along than I was in the early days.

Reporter Joe Carroll: So you’re aging well... like fine wine, right?

John Dimick: I hope so, I hope it keeps going. I hope the aging keeps up for a few more years.

Dimick, who just turned 74, is sporting a bandage from a recent bout of skin cancer.

The Guildhall resident has enough sales that he’s been honored with his very own room at Vermont Artisan Designs in Brattleboro. “It is a hobby, but I treat it like a small business, too,” he said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: What do you think when you see people looking at your artwork?

John Dimick: I like to go talk to them, actually.

Today folks from Ohio are admiring the paintings. “John is really, really good with precision with his watercolors. He works hard at them,” said Greg Worden, who runs the gallery.

Dimick also has a competitive side. Before he picked up the paintbrush in Brattleboro, he put on the running shoes. He became so good, he was sponsored by Nike. “When it started in ‘75, it was just running shoes. It was before Michael Jordan came along and money came along,” Dimick said.

Talent and discipline earned him the status of a world-class long-distance runner. It was a time when the sport was just taking off. “There were times when I’d run through Main Street 5:30 in the morning and I ‘d look at the time and temperature clock and it would say 15 below and I would say, woooh, it’s a bit chilly today,” Dimick said.

It paid off, winning the New Orleans Marathon in 1979 and eventually trips to three Olympic trials. “Footwear wasn’t good back then in those days, not like it is now.... it was like running in ballet slippers,” Dimick said.

Achilles tendonitis would be his, well, Achilles heel.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Were you disappointed that you didn’t make the Olympics?

John Dimmick: Yeah, the first time was a big disappointment. Oh well, life goes on.

It did. With his wife Lynne, they raised a family and Dimick had a long career as an industrial arts teacher. He hung up the running shoes years ago, but he still hikes, bikes, and of course, paints. “But if I had to live on my paintings, I would be much thinner than I am now, and I’m pretty thin,” he said.

But Dimick’s wallet is about to get heavier. The folks from Ohio have taken a shine to a painting of the West Dummerston Bridge.

Life for Dimick has never been a sprint, but a marathon. “Some of the painting take me up to 20 hours or more,” he said.

Creating images that will last a lifetime.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site
A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Thomas Hynes
Shot fired after confrontation between Tunbridge neighbors, police say
A barn in Irasburg was destroyed by fire Tuesday.
Irasburg barn destroyed by fire

Latest News

Burlington’s Community Resource Center at Feeding Chittenden unveiled new renovations Thursday...
Old North End resource center renovations complete
A home on on Hemlock Road in Norwich burned to the ground Monday morning.
Arson suspected in Norwich house fire
Fall fun starts this weekend at several Vermont State Historic Sites. - File photo
Fall celebrations kick off at Vermont State Historic Sites
Fall fun starts this weekend at several Vermont State Historic Sites.
Fall celebrations kick off at Vermont State Historic Sites
It’s been more than a year since Vermont students were forced to go online, but the effects of...
Teachers’ union says ongoing staff shortages impacting schools