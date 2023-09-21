Teachers union says ongoing staff shortages impacting schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been more than a year since Vermont students were forced to go online, but the effects of the pandemic -- and the recent flooding -- still haunt some classrooms.

COVID-19 brought feelings of isolation, loneliness, and fear for students, teachers, and parents alike. Trauma presents itself in a variety of ways. Teachers often see it in their students acting out.

“Being able to check one’s behavior, being mindful about what I’m thinking, feeling, and ultimately what I’m doing,” said Don Tinney, president of the Vermont-NEA, the union representing most teachers. He says when a student is unable to self-regulate, it takes time away from the rest of the class, especially if teachers are working without Paraprofessionals and other support staff. “One of the things we need to address in the very short term is that we need to make sure all our support personnel positions are filled. These are the paraeducators, the school bus drivers, custodians who help the system run smoothly.”

Other solutions, Tinney says, are creating safe spaces for students, teachers, and faculty, while incorporating mindfulness and physical activity into the day. “Bring out who they really are, and to let go of some of those traumatic experiences which are living inside their bodies,” he said.

Not only did students endure trauma from the pandemic, Vermont education officials say students are also recovering emotionally from the summer’s floods. “A significant number of our communities had some flooding, some major flooding, and that is also having some impact -- just the stress and trauma of experiencing that is having an impact on student behavior,” said Vt. Interim Education Secretary Heather Bouchey.

Tinney says if steps aren’t taken to assist those students who are struggling then academic performance and the emotional well-being of students and teachers could decline. “Did we have the conversations about our feelings of isolation, about our fear? And I think as adults, we should’ve had more of those conversations. We need to continue to have those conversations with our children and youth,” Tinney said.

Tinney says the first step in addressing these concerns is taking a systematic approach and understanding that these things take time. He also says raising teacher salaries and working conditions can help.

