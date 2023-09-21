How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont authorities seek wanted man

Daniel Richland
Daniel Richland(Courtesy: Manchester Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Manchester, Vermont, are asking for help in finding a wanted man.

They say Daniel Richland, 32, is accused of multiple counts of assault where one case led to serious injuries to the victim.

His last known location was in Orwell, but police say he may be elsewhere in the state.

Richland is described as 5-foot-6 with brown eyes, dark hair, and facial hair.

Contact the Manchester Police Department: 802-362-2121.

Daniel Richland
Daniel Richland(Courtesy: Manchester Police)

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site
A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Thomas Hynes
Shot fired after confrontation between Tunbridge neighbors, police say
A barn in Irasburg was destroyed by fire Tuesday.
Irasburg barn destroyed by fire

Latest News

A Flooded home on State St. in Montpelier that is for sale.
Flooded residents try to put homes up for sale
Rural Edge is in the works of purchasing Father's House to convert it into a 24 hour homeless...
New homeless center coming to St. Johnsbury
If you bought a Powerball ticket in Plattsburgh for Wednesday's drawing, you should check your...
3rd-prize-winning Powerball ticket sold in the North Country
File--Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., talks with reporters as he arrives for a vote on Capitol Hill,...
Newsmaker Interview: Sen. Peter Welch