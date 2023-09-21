Vt. delegation pushes for expanded Quebec Amtrak services

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation is all aboard on expanding Amtrak’s service to Quebec.

This week, Vermont’s delegation called on Amtrak for an update to proposed rail travel between Vermont and Quebec.

they asked Amtrak to detail the steps it would take to start a per-clearance program at Montreal Central Station, and how the company is working with U.S. Customs to make it happen.

Congress authorized Amtrak to expand rail activities to Canada back in 2016, but different obstacles have kept things from getting the rollout on track.

