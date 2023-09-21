How to help
Vt. to offer $1.5M to bridge FEMA mobile home payouts

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are looking to pick up the tab where federal disaster funding is falling short.

Under federal rules, FEMA will offer mobile homeowners compensation up to the amount officials believe is needed to repair a unit, even if the home is condemned by the state. That has left about 47 central Vermont mobile homeowners far short of the maximum $41,000 FEMA payout.

A key legislative committee Thursday gave the green light to allocate $1.5 million to bridge the gap, giving recipients maximum payout. At the same time, the state is moving forward with removing flooded mobile homes.

“As a part of this, folks will sign off when they’re ready, transfer ownership to us, and the state will -- at no cost to them -- dispose of and remove their home so it is not coming out of the award that they get from us or from FEMA,” said Alex Farrell, deputy commissioner with the Vermont Department of Housing & Community Development.

The funding is coming from the Renter Rebate Program. Lawmakers are also considering buying out entire mobile home parks in Berlin and restoring them into a floodplain.

