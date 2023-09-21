How to help
Welch calls for supplemental FEMA funds for Vermont farmers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fighting for farmer flood recovery FEMA funding from the senate floor.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch called on the Senate to pass supplemental disaster aid.

That money would replenish funding for FEMA as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture disaster funds.

In his speech on the senate floor, he called for more funding for hazard mitigation as well as making small business loans forgivable. He also highlighted the impact the flooding had on Vermont farmers.

“It’s really essential that we make it possible for folks to get grants, these businesses that are so critical to our communities, rather than saddle our small businesses with more debt. We also need to expand the USDA’s emergency grant relief program for our farmers. Even if the world has moved on for other parts of the country, Vermont still needs help,” said Welch.

Welch also quoted President Calvin Coolidge’s “Vermont is a state I love” speech, delivered 95 years ago this week after the flooding of 1927.

Welch said during that disaster, Coolidge, who was from Vermont, was the one to nickname it a “brave little state.”

