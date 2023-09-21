BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After a chilly start to the day, we ended up with a fine, late summer day. And we will do that all over again on Friday - the last full day of summer. It will be even a few degrees warmer on Friday after another chilly morning.

The forecast gets a little iffy over the weekend. A tropical system will be coming up the east coast and heading for southern New England. Once it gets there, it will take a hard turn out to sea. But it will clip our area with clouds over the weekend, and possibly some rain in our southern counties.

Once that system leaves the area, we will go back to more nice weather for much of the first week of fall (fall officially begins with the autumnal equinox happening at 2:50 AM Saturday). Temperatures will be just a bit cooler, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that coastal system, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest details on how that system will be affecting us over the weekend. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.