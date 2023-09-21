How to help
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! Our Thursday morning was cool and frosty, with some portions of the Adirondacks falling below the freezing mark this morning. As we head through the rest of our Thursday, any morning fog should gradually burn off, leaving us with hazy sunshine. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. So, it’s about a degree or two warmer than yesterday. Tonight could be another cool one as portions of the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom again could fall back into the 30s.

Friday will feature more sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s for most. Some high, thin clouds will fill in Friday night as we track a coastal system around the Mid-Atlantic. The big question right now is how far north the rain can make it from that. Models are in disagreement over that very question right now. For now, the best chance of rain will be across the far southern portions of the area Saturday afternoon.

Our stretch of dry, pleasant weather looks to last into next week, the first week of fall, as fall officially arrives Saturday at 2:50 AM.

Your Max Advantage Weather Team will closely monitor the weekend forecast and let you know of any changes.

Have a great Thursday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

