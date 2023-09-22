How to help
2 arrested in Old North End drug sweep

Roosevelt Smith and Laura Berard
Roosevelt Smith and Laura Berard(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people face drug-related charges following a bust in Burlington’s Old North End.

Burlington Police say officers executed a search warrant Thursday at 86 North Champlain Street, apartment 1.

They say the target of the investigation, Roosevelt Smith, 26, of Pennsylvania, was arrested and faces multiple charges including drug sales and fentanyl trafficking.

Laura Berard of Burlington was also cited for cocaine possession.

Smith is due in court on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

