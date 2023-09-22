2 arrested in Old North End drug sweep

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people face drug-related charges following a bust in Burlington’s Old North End.

Burlington Police say officers executed a search warrant Thursday at 86 North Champlain Street, apartment 1.

They say the target of the investigation, Roosevelt Smith, 26, of Pennsylvania, was arrested and faces multiple charges including drug sales and fentanyl trafficking.

Laura Berard of Burlington was also cited for cocaine possession.

Smith is due in court on Friday.

