Champlain College hosts cyber security symposium

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - IT professionals and students at Champlain College gathered Friday to discuss best practices when it comes to cyber security.

Champlain College faculty say in the world of evolving technology, knowing how to keep yourself and your business safe from cyber threats is vital. They say everything from small towns to major health care networks can be impacted.

“Coming together as a community and being able to share our expertise, collaborate, and come up with the ideas, the policies, procedures, the plans that are going to help secure our critical digital infrastructure and critical digital assets,” said the college’s Adam Goldstein.

It was the college’s second year hosting the event.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.