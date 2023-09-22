Free Fishing Day in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is trying to get people to love the outdoors, hook, line, and sinker.

Tomorrow is Free Fishing Day in the Empire State, where no fresh water fishing license is required to cast your line.

Free Fishing Day started in 1991 to give people the chance to try the sport for free.

While no license is required, the Department of Environmental Conservation reminds those hopping in the boat that all other fishing regulations are still in place.

