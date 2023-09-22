How to help
Helping those with drug addiction after flood disaster

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Representative Becca Balint is making sure people dealing with damage and drug addiction have access the help they need.

Balint and another representative from Hawaii introduced the ‘Addressing Addiction After Disasters Act.’

It comes on the heel of climate emergencies across the country. Current FEMA grants can be used to provide counseling services to disaster victims through the Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training program.

This act would strengthen that program, allowing FEMA grants to be used for substance and and alcohol use disorder services.

