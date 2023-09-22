How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

‘I have to do this’: 10-year-old girl jumps into race to help her mother finish marathon

A struggling marathon runner gets a final stretch assist from her 10-year-old daughter. (Source: CNN, COURTNEY RICH, THORNTON FD, MICHIGAN STATE POLICE)
By Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mother in Utah was running on fumes during a recent marathon until she got an assist from a very unexpected running mate.

Sometimes you just need a little push from a helping hand.

And such was the case with Courtney Rich, a marathon-running mother, who found herself struggling to finish the final mile of a race.

“I could feel my legs slowing down and I was thinking I was going to disappoint my kids,” Rich said.

But it was one of her kids who came to her rescue.

Rich’s 10-year-old daughter Avery jumped in and helped her down the final stretch.

“It took me a second and then I realized it was Avery in her Crocs running with me!” the mother said.

Avery added, “I saw another little girl finish with her mom and my mom was struggling even more than that. So, I was thinking she needs it, I have to do this.”

Rich said Avery’s supportive surprise gesture made all the pain go away and the pair crossed the finish line hand in hand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pickup truck struck the back of an Amish buggy in northern New York, killing two...
2 young children die after Amish buggy struck by pickup truck in Northern New York
Five children were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a school bus...
Highgate school bus crash sends 5 children to hospital
Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site
Daniel Richland
Vermont authorities seek wanted man
Paul Stewart
Missing New Hampshire man found dead

Latest News

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Federal investigators will look into fatal New York crash of a bus carrying high school students
Stuck in Vt: Four generations of Montgomery family have delivered mail to the same Montpelier neighbors
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia gathers strength off the mid-Atlantic coast, promising heavy rain and wind
Vermont Climbing Festival returns to scale new heights