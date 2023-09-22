Keeping people in Vermont with trade industry training

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s junior senator is trying to train people in the trades and keep them in the state.

At a joint economic committee hearing this week, Senator Peter Welch asked for opportunities to work in the green energy industry.

He called for more job training and apprenticeship support through stronger private and public partnerships. He also emphasized the importance of helping trained tradespeople get work so they can stay in their communities.

“We need to get more folks trained—including in the trades. There is some money in the Inflation Reduction Act to train on energy efficiency. That was something quite important to a lot of us, but especially to me, there’s an issue here about getting people who could have a really good, well-paying career, that gave them the option of staying where they live,” said Welch.

While in the House of Representatives, Welch worked to increase trades training, especially in the home energy sector, through his Hope For Homes Act that was included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

