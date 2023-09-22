How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Keeping people in Vermont with trade industry training

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s junior senator is trying to train people in the trades and keep them in the state.

At a joint economic committee hearing this week, Senator Peter Welch asked for opportunities to work in the green energy industry.

He called for more job training and apprenticeship support through stronger private and public partnerships. He also emphasized the importance of helping trained tradespeople get work so they can stay in their communities.

“We need to get more folks trained—including in the trades. There is some money in the Inflation Reduction Act to train on energy efficiency. That was something quite important to a lot of us, but especially to me, there’s an issue here about getting people who could have a really good, well-paying career, that gave them the option of staying where they live,” said Welch.

While in the House of Representatives, Welch worked to increase trades training, especially in the home energy sector, through his Hope For Homes Act that was included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pickup truck struck the back of an Amish buggy in northern New York, killing two...
2 young children die after Amish buggy struck by pickup truck in Northern New York
Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site
Five children were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a school bus...
Highgate school bus crash sends 5 children to hospital
Police are asking Brattleboro residents with home surveillance systems to check their video for...
Police ask public to check security cameras for car connected to Vt. murder
Paul Stewart
Missing New Hampshire man found dead

Latest News

Vermont’s junior senator is trying to train people in the trades and keep them in the state.
Keeping people in Vermont with trade industry training
FILE
Pine Street CSWD accepting food scraps and other recyclables
Starting tomorrow, recyclables and food scraps can be brought to the Pine Street CSWD drop-off...
Pine Street CSWD accepting food scraps and other recyclables
FILE
Vermont Principal’s Association tackles poor sportsmanship at high school games