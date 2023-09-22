How to help
NASA scientist discusses Sunday’s asteroid sample drop

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A piece of an asteroid is heading directly for Earth thanks to NASA.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft swings by Earth Sunday and it’s set to deliver a sample collected from the asteroid Bennu. The delivery will be made by releasing a capsule containing nearly nine ounces of asteroid rocks and soil from space toward a landing zone in the Utah desert.

Research from the Osiris-Rex science team gives Bennu a .037% chance of impacting Earth on Sept. 24, 2182.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with NASA’s Amy Simon about what they hope to learn from the samples.

NASA is providing a live stream of the delivery starting at 10 a.m. EST Sunday. After the drop, Osiris-Rex will continue its tour of the solar system to capture a detailed look at a different asteroid.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

