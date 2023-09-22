Pets with Potential: Meet Rose

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a female cat named Rose.

The sweet and sassy 14-year-old has been the shelter’s mascot while she awaits a new home. Rose’s tail never stops snapping around as she wanders from office chair to office chair and making herself at home. She spends her days cuddling with her stuffed animals that she had been surrendered with.

Despite her old age, she is in great health besides a previously developed eye ulcer that impairs her vision on her left side. The ulcer has stopped growing and does not need long-term care or treatment. Rose does not get along with dogs and hasn’t gotten along with other cats in the shelter.

For questions about Rose or other furry friends, contact Homeward Bound.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.