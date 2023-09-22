Pine Street CSWD accepting food scraps and other recyclables

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting tomorrow, recyclables and food scraps can be brought to the Pine Street CSWD drop-off center.

Items can be dropped off at the Burlington location Thursday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Food scraps are $1 per five-gallon container, and blue bin recycling is accepted for $2.

CSWD has six locations across the county. The Pine street location is the only drop-off site in Burlington.

