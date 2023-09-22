How to help
Report: Vermont failing to meet climate reduction targets

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report by a Montpelier-based advocacy group shows Vermont is not on track to meet its legally mandated greenhouse gas goals.

The Energy Action Network’s “Annual Progress Report for Vermont 2023″ says the state is behind on key climate goals.

The Global Warming Solutions Act of 2020 -- which was approved over the objections of Gov. Phil Scott -- set benchmarks to reduce the state’s carbon emissions that the state has to hit in 2025, 2030, and 2050. The law also allows allow Vermonters to sue the state if the goals aren’t met.

But the report says even with new investments the state has made in clean energy, it is likely to miss those goals. They say if lawmakers don’t take additional action this year, the state will likely face a lawsuit and will be forced to knock down pollution through rules and regulations.

“It’s really more about the process. Is the public input happening through the legislative process or through the public process as required by the Agency of Natural Resources or the Public Service Department. It really depends on the individual rule or regulation,” said EAN’s Jared Duval

Lawmakers this spring overrode the governor’s veto on the Affordable Heat Act, but that will still take several years to get off the ground. Duval says the Legislature this session could look at ways to reduce emissions in transportation through a cap and invest program with other states like New York.

