Scoping out floodplains to decide how the protect the land from the next storm

Downtown Montpelier
Downtown Montpelier(WCAX)
By Lucy Caile
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s July flooding destroyed businesses and houses located near rivers and along flood plains. So what should be done to those areas?

Should they be moved? Or redeveloped where they are?

Officials have built flood resistant developments for the last 30-40 years. The older buildings, built for mass waterflow are what city planners are thinking about when they look towards recovery.

In Montpelier, that means applying for aid to scope out all of the downtown buildings.

“There’s not really one answer for all the buildings, we’re really going to have to take it building by building, section by section, to try to decide what we need to do to flood proof each one of these buildings.”

Montpelier’s Director of Planning and Community Development, Mike Miller - says the city can take the report to the property owner -- to share the most cost-effective options.

“Then we’ll go back to apply to additional grant funding to help those property owners make those changes, whether it’s putting a floodgate on their front door, or elevating or filling in a window or filling in the basement, it really depends on what their property is to determine what’s going to be the answer” said Miller.

An arduous task - one that the Vermont natural resources council says will ultimately help with the wellbeing of Vermont’s watershed. With new developments - making key changes in the building process like raising the height of the flood plane. Avoiding sprawling and poorly planned developments when looking towards future planning.

Kati Gallagher, the director of the Vermont Natural Resource Council says “that allows us to protect our intact forests and wetlands and river corridors, which slow the spread of water.”

Nurtured eco systems needed to fend off flooding. “The way that we continue to develop without putting people in harms way is to do so through thoughtful, local, regional and statewide planning” adds Gallagher.

Upsizing culverts and upgrading storm water systems are part of the plans already in the works to protect historic downtown areas.

“Even in these areas that we know are going to flood, there are actions and steps that we can take to encourage more flood protection and resiliency within them.”

Miller says since those long-term projects take several years -- short term solutions for property owners affected by flooding include moving utilities away from lower floors. He also says some properties in floodplains might just need to be bought out.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

