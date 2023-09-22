Suspect in Brookfield murder makes 1st court apperance

CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of murder in a drug-related shooting in Brookfield back in May appeared for the first time in court Friday.

Devon Dennis, 43, of Hartford, Connecticut, did not enter a plea when he appeared in Orange County Court. He faces charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Juan Sierra, 27, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and another count of attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of Miguel Fuentes, 29, also of Springfield.

According to court paperwork, Dennis stayed at the home off Route 14 where witnesses say he sold drugs. On May 12, Fuentes and Sierra went to the home to buy a truck from someone else living there. Witnesses told police another resident met with the men outside to buy drugs from them. The affidavit states Dennis approached both outside and fired his gun two times. killing Sierra and injuring Fuentes.

Dennis was eventually arrested by Homeland Security in July after traveling to Jamaica soon after the shootings.

Dennis is expected back in court early next week and is being held without bail.

