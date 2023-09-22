How to help
Suspect in Brookfield shooting extradited to Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of shooting two people in Brookfield, killing one and seriously injuring the other has been extradited to Vermont.

Vermont State Police brought Devon Dennis, 43 of Hartford, Connecticut back to Vermont where he is set to face a Judge Friday.

Dennis is charged with one count of second-degree murder connected to the May 12th fatal shooting of Juan Sierra, 27 of Springfield, Massachusetts and another count of attempted second-degree murder from the shooting of Miguel Fuentes, 29 also of Springfield, Massachusetts.

