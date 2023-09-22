UVMMC Support Staff and Hospital reach deal in contract negotations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After months of negotiations, the UVM Medical Center support staff and the hospital have finally come to a deal and union members say although they didn’t get everything they wanted, the contract they’ve landed on is in their words, historic.

After 12 hours at the negotiating table Wednesday night going into Thursday, Union Leaders representing nearly 2,400 UVM Medical Center support staff say they have reached an agreement with hospital management.

“I was prepared for a long night and about the time 3:00 am, I decided I was not going anywhere until we were done” said Amber Robertson, the operations support specialist at the hospital.

“It was a historic night. It was. We had a lot of hope. But that’s what pulled us through” adds Harly Rodriguez, a mental health technician.

The University of Vermont medical center has been in negotiations with the UVMMC support staff since May of this year.

The contract raises the minimum wage for support staff to $20 per hour for the lowest paid position with an average increase of 22.22%

“Which is insane for a first contract. Certainly, among the highest that you’ll ever see. In local union history” said staffing specialist, Jacob Berkowitz.

The agreement also includes a floating holiday that can be used for cultural/religious holidays and specifies that no union position can be laid off and outsourced. Support staff say the new contract has them breathing a sigh of relief and the benefits of increasing wages will be far reaching.

“Not just for our own personal wellbeing but for the safety and wellbeing of our patients because if we are not able to focus on our jobs because we’re worried about paying our bills, we’re not taking care of our patients” adds Robertson.

While the union is touting the agreement as a win, there were some things they couldn’t get.

“A lot of our workers were very concerned that with the boosted wages -- a lot of them would lose their Medicaid. We wanted to ensure that, you know, there could be any change to health care unfortunately, the administration wouldn’t budge on that” said Berkowitz.

“There’s a lot of issues that we still have to fight for with diversity, equity and inclusion in the hospital and even health insurance is a big thing. And we’re still gonna push for it” adds Rodriguez.

“We definitely didn’t get everything we wanted, but it was definitely it was a historic first contract” said Berkowitz.

Now the contract is a tentative agreement, meaning union members still have to approve and vote on it to ratify it.

Union leaders say they’re hoping to do so over the next few weeks.

