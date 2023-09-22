How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont Climbing Festival returns to scale new heights

The fourth annual Vermont Climbing Festival is underway in Richmond.
The fourth annual Vermont Climbing Festival is underway in Richmond.(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - The fourth annual Vermont Climbing Festival is underway, offering clinics for those with any skill level to give the sport a try.

While some folks are hesitant to step outside their comfort zone, others are taking advantage of what the Green Mountain State has to offer.

Teka Nicolas lives outside Boston and traveled to experience the climbing culture in Vermont. “It’s just really cool to experience a climbing clinic like this,” he said.

The weekend consists of camping, climbing, workshops, competitions, guest speakers, and entertainment. Nicolas says it’s an experience that she’s willing to do again. “Just being able to have a really safe and welcoming environment to learn new things about climbing. It’s not intimidating, it’s very accessible so it’s been awesome so far,” she said.

Petra Cliffs guide Dylan Thomas is among those working with beginners on the basics of how to climb. “With the festival especially, this is a great opportunity for beginners to come out and maybe try climbing or people who are newer to climbing can develop their skills,” Thomas said. “The most exciting thing about what I do is teaching. It’s just something I enjoy and love and I think just getting people the skills they need to go out in the mountains on their own and have a good time independently. To me, it’s a really rewarding experience.”

While rock climbing can be dangerous, Thomas says with the right support, anything is possible. “I personally recommend anyone interested in climbing or advancing their skills as a climber to seek professional instruction. Yeah, climbing is dangerous, there’s a lot of risk involved. Managing the risk is paramount,” he said.

The festival runs through Sunday in Richmond.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pickup truck struck the back of an Amish buggy in northern New York, killing two...
2 young children die after Amish buggy struck by pickup truck in Northern New York
Five children were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a school bus...
Highgate school bus crash sends 5 children to hospital
Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site
Daniel Richland
Vermont authorities seek wanted man
Paul Stewart
Missing New Hampshire man found dead

Latest News

Four generations of the Montgomery family have delivered mail to the same Montpelier...
Stuck in Vt: Four generations of Montgomery family have delivered mail to the same Montpelier neighborhood
File photo
Who should pay for school upgrades in Vermont?
Burlington officials plan to revoke the certificate of compliance for 184 Church Street.
Burlington takes aim at Church St. ‘problem property’
File photo
Workshop to focus on developing social-emotional intelligence in kids