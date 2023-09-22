How to help
Vermont State University announces new president

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State University on Friday announced the selection of its latest president, David Bergh, who is tasked with trying to bring the struggling school to financial stability.

Bergh is a 20-year veteran of the Vermont State Colleges System and served most recently as president at Cazenovia College, a former independent college in New York. He takes over the job from Mike Smith, who was appointed interim president after the sudden resignation of Parwinder Grewal in February. It also comes as Vermont State College System Chancellor Sophie Zdatny announced her departure last week.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Bergh back to the Vermont State Colleges System at this exciting moment in our history,” Zdatny said in a statement. “Dr. Bergh understands rural higher education and brings a true passion for advancing the needs of students to his work. He has a strong connection to Vermont’s rural communities and their unique needs, and a track record of engagement, community service and relationship-building. Dr. Bergh will thoughtfully carry forward the transformation and optimization work already underway to usher Vermont State University through its next phase.”

The recently merged and rebranded university has faced a 20% drop in enrollment and rising costs over the past decade. The Legislature two years ago stepped in to help, providing a $70 million lifeline and raising the annual base appropriation. To get that funding, the school must find $5 million in savings over each of the next five years.

The school is still working out of a deficit that currently sits at $17 million. Smith last month told WCAX the path forward is targeting the 45% of Vermont high school grads who don’t go to college, being more available for nontraditional students, and investing in programs that each campus is known for.

The school last week announced that despite an anticipated 15% dip in new enrollments, they had met their enrollment target.

