Workshop to focus on developing social-emotional intelligence in kids

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An upcoming workshop aims to give parents the tools to develop social-emotional intelligence in themselves and their children.

The free 90-minute workshop is being hosted by Dad Guild, a Burlington-based nonprofit, and features Alyssa Campbell, author of the upcoming book, “Tiny Humans, Big Emotions: How to Navigate Tantrums, Meltdowns, and Defiance to Raise Emotionally Intelligent Children.”

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Keegan Albaugh, one of the organizers of the event, about the goals of the presentation.

