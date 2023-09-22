World Car Free Day observed in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - No car? No problem. That was the message in downtown Burlington Friday as part of World Car Free Day.

Vermonters for People-Oriented Places threw a block party in downtown Burlington to call attention to the annual event that encourages people to avoid using cars and instead bike, walk, or use public transportation.

Advocates say in addition to the carbon dioxide from tailpipe emissions that is contributing to climate change, the pollution they emit also harms public health on a daily basis.

“I don’t own a car by choice, so I’m very interested in supporting this cause and getting involved in the community,” said Marcus Keely of Burlington, an attendee.

The event runs until 8 p.m.

