By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The last full day of summer was a beauty - lots of sunshine (although a bit hazy from wildfire smoke) with pleasant temperatures and humidity.

Fall officially begins early Saturday morning with the occurrence of the autumnal equinox happening at 2:50 AM. The weather for the first weekend of fall is looking a little iffy, especially the farther south you are.

And here’s why - Tropical Storm Ophelia, off the North Carolina coast, will be making landfall there overnight and will then head north towards southern New England. It will weaken and lose its tropical characteristics, but it will likely still bring some wet weather to our southern counties late Saturday into Sunday. Our northern areas should remain dry.

After that storm system moves out to sea early Monday, we will be back on track with our stretch of very nice weather for the rest of the first week of fall.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track the progress of Ophelia and fine tune how it will be affecting our weather over the weekend. We will keep you up-to-date with the latest change, on-air and online.

Happy fall! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

