BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Again, a foggy and frosty start to our Friday morning. Some places in the Adirondacks fell back into the 30s for overnight lows. The fog should begin to burn off through the rest of this morning. As we head through the rest of our day, it will feature hazy sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Again, we are talking about a bit of that haze, thanks to some upper-level wildfire smoke. The smoke is high enough that it won’t present us with any air quality concerns. This evening, a few high, thin clouds will begin filling in as we watch a coastal system. Clouds thicken up tonight, keeping us warmer with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

This weekend is a little bit of a mixed bag. A coastal system that could become tropical storm Ophelia looks like it will bring some rain showers primarily to the southern half of the region Saturday afternoon. I don’t suspect the rain will make it much further north than about Rutland or Windsor counties. Sunday could feature a few more scattered showers that may be able to make it a little further north. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will keep a close eye on this coastal system, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest details on how it may impact your weekend.

As we head towards next week, the first week of fall dry weather looks to return, but it will also feel mighty fall-like, with daytime highs generally in the mid to upper 60s through midweek next week.

